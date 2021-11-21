Dr. Gilbert Wilshire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilshire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gilbert Wilshire, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gilbert Wilshire, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.
Dr. Wilshire works at
Locations
Family Health Care1506 E Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 443-4511
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We came to Dr. Wilshire and his team after a failed IVF at a separate clinic. From the office staff to medical staff, they are helpful and show empathy. Dr. Wilshire was especially helpful explaining things in simple terms without feelings of judgment. We now have 2 boys, both IUI and IVF have been successful. We are forever grateful.
About Dr. Gilbert Wilshire, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Jersey Shore Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson
- University of Michigan
Dr. Wilshire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilshire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilshire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wilshire works at
Dr. Wilshire speaks French.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilshire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilshire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilshire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilshire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.