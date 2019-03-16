Overview of Dr. Gilbert Wong, MD

Dr. Gilbert Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Wong works at Canyon Eye Center in West Jordan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.