Dr. Gilbert Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gilbert Wong, MD
Dr. Gilbert Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
Canyon Eye Center3895 W 7800 S Ste 202, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (801) 948-4442
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta View Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wong is not only kind, personable, caring, and extremely knowledgeable, he will explain your eyes health and any issues, and if necessary, will refer you to a specialist if you have any rare issues which he can't help you with. I really love this physician. I felt so relieved after my appointment with him. He relieved all my anxiety! I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Gilbert Wong, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1194900498
Education & Certifications
- John A Moran Eye Center, University of Utah
- University of Utah
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong speaks Mandarin.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
