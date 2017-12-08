Dr. Gilberto Alemar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alemar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gilberto Alemar, MD
Dr. Gilberto Alemar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Cleveland Clinic2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd Bldg A, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5786
Cleveland Clinic Florida Pharmacy5701 N University Dr, Parkland, FL 33067 Directions (954) 659-5786
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
MARIA SUAREZ What can I say about this wonderful group of nurses and assistance !!!!!! there is not enough words in this world for me to use.????? Oh wait !!!!!! I cant forget Mary Cooper she is Magical????? Now don't get me wrong but I had to leave the best for last Dr. Gilberto O. Alemar is a Guardian Angel and he is my Incredible Guardian Angel and still there is not enough words in this world for me to say about !!!!!!!!!!?????? Dr. Alemar Thank you Maria Del Carmen Suare
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- U Miss Med Ctr
- Mayaguez Med Ctr
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Alemar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alemar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alemar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alemar has seen patients for Tinnitus, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alemar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Alemar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alemar.
