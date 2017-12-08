Overview of Dr. Gilberto Alemar, MD

Dr. Gilberto Alemar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Alemar works at Cleveland Clinic in Weston, FL with other offices in Parkland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.