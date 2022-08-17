Overview of Dr. Gilbert Garza, MD

Dr. Gilbert Garza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Garza works at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.