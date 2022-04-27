See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Augusta, GA
Dr. Gilberto Gomez, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Gilberto Gomez, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gilberto Gomez, DO

Dr. Gilberto Gomez, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Gomez works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Melissa Allen, MD
Dr. Melissa Allen, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Willson, MD
Dr. Robert Willson, MD
3.4 (5)
View Profile
Dr. John Devine, MD
Dr. John Devine, MD
4.1 (14)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health.

Dr. Gomez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623
  2. 2
    Augusta State Medical Prison
    1220 W Wheeler Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Gomez?

Apr 27, 2022
Dr. Gomez is attentive to patient’s concerns and proactive in managing symptoms. Under his care I’ve received appropriate treatments which has helped with recovery and healing.
Kay — Apr 27, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Gilberto Gomez, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gilberto Gomez, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gomez to family and friends

Dr. Gomez's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Gomez

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gilberto Gomez, DO.

About Dr. Gilberto Gomez, DO

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1376998468
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gilberto Gomez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gomez works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Gomez’s profile.

Dr. Gomez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Gilberto Gomez, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.