Dr. Gilberto Lozano, MD
Overview of Dr. Gilberto Lozano, MD
Dr. Gilberto Lozano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.
Dr. Lozano works at
Dr. Lozano's Office Locations
Garza Medical Associates1700 E Saunders St Ste A300, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 728-8120
Vital Med Urgent Care LLC5711 McPherson Rd Ste 103, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 602-8595
Vital Med Urgent Care LLC3120 Pita Mangana Rd Ste 100, Laredo, TX 78046 Directions (956) 568-1350
Doctors Hospital of Laredo10700 McPherson Rd, Laredo, TX 78045 Directions (956) 523-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
- Laredo Medical Center
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gilberto Lozano, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1801006457
Education & Certifications
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lozano accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lozano works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lozano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lozano.
