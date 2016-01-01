See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Laredo, TX
Dr. Gilberto Lozano, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Gilberto Lozano, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (9)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gilberto Lozano, MD

Dr. Gilberto Lozano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.

Dr. Lozano works at Garza Medical Associates in Laredo, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Maria Regalado, MD
Dr. Maria Regalado, MD
3.7 (3)
View Profile

Dr. Lozano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Garza Medical Associates
    1700 E Saunders St Ste A300, Laredo, TX 78041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 728-8120
  2. 2
    Vital Med Urgent Care LLC
    5711 McPherson Rd Ste 103, Laredo, TX 78041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 602-8595
  3. 3
    Vital Med Urgent Care LLC
    3120 Pita Mangana Rd Ste 100, Laredo, TX 78046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 568-1350
  4. 4
    Doctors Hospital of Laredo
    10700 McPherson Rd, Laredo, TX 78045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 523-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
  • Laredo Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lozano?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gilberto Lozano, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gilberto Lozano, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lozano to family and friends

    Dr. Lozano's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lozano

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gilberto Lozano, MD.

    About Dr. Gilberto Lozano, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801006457
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lozano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lozano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lozano works at Garza Medical Associates in Laredo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lozano’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lozano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lozano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lozano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lozano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gilberto Lozano, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.