Overview of Dr. Gilberto Sanchez, MD

Dr. Gilberto Sanchez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They graduated from TOMPKINS COMMUNITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.

Dr. Sanchez works at Family Practice in Montgomery, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sanchez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    American Esoteric Laboratories
    4143 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery, AL 36109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 271-4503

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dizziness
Vertigo
Prostate Cancer Screening
Dizziness
Vertigo
Prostate Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dizziness
Vertigo
Prostate Cancer Screening
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bell's Palsy
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Dehydration
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Erectile Dysfunction
Esophagitis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Warts
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polyneuropathy
Pregnancy Test
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rapid Flu Test
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rickets
Ringworm
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Screening
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Yeast Infections

About Dr. Gilberto Sanchez, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1770625238
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • TOMPKINS COMMUNITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sanchez works at Family Practice in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Dr. Sanchez’s profile.

Dr. Sanchez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

