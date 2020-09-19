Dr. Gilberto Sostre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sostre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gilberto Sostre, MD
Dr. Gilberto Sostre, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico|University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Practice1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr Sostre is a compassionate healthcare provider. He has a caring heart for his patients and makes their wellbeing his priority.
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1194836759
- Letterman Army Medical Center
- Brooke Army Med Ctr
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- University of Puerto Rico|University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- Diagnostic Radiology, Internal Medicine and Nuclear Medicine
- Augusta University Medical Center
Dr. Sostre accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans.
