Dr. Gileno Fonseca-Filho, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
7 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Gileno Fonseca-Filho, MD

Dr. Gileno Fonseca-Filho, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Fonseca-Filho works at Alliance Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fonseca-Filho's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alliance Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC
    570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste B2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Alliance Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC
    1001 Sheppard Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Health Net
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Gileno Fonseca-Filho, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 7 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1013371657
    Education & Certifications

    • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
    • University Of Florida College Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

