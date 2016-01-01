Overview of Dr. Gileno Fonseca-Filho, MD

Dr. Gileno Fonseca-Filho, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Fonseca-Filho works at Alliance Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.