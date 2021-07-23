See All Hand Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Giles Becker, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Giles Becker, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.7 (30)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Giles Becker, MD

Dr. Giles Becker, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cambridge School Of Clinical Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.

Dr. Becker works at Banner - University Medicine, Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Becker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Banner - University Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute
    755 E McDowell Rd Fl 2, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 521-3250
  2. 2
    North Hills Physician Offices
    265 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 694-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Amputated Arm Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Amputated Thumb Chevron Icon
Anterior Interosseous Nerve Compression Chevron Icon
Arm Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Benign Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Compartment Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures of the Periarticular Region Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Industrial Injury Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Infection Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Becker?

    Jul 23, 2021
    Saw Dr Becker for an ulnar nerve entrapment and carpal tunnel. I am actually a surgeon myself, and had obvious concerns about surgery affecting my dexterity. Dr Becker was thorough and detailed with the options and went over everything I could expect of the surgery. Surgery was incredibly smooth. Very minimal pain and nothing Dr Becker had not prepared me to experience. Could not recommend him more highly. As a fellow surgeon, he sets the standard for excellent care.
    — Jul 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Giles Becker, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Giles Becker, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Becker to family and friends

    Dr. Becker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Becker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Giles Becker, MD.

    About Dr. Giles Becker, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932472826
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London|Christine M Kleinert Institute for Hand and Microsurgery|University Of Oxford
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • THE UNIVERSITY OF NOTTINGHAM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Residency
    Internship
    • Peterborough Hospitals, Uk
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cambridge School Of Clinical Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Giles Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Becker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Becker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Becker has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Giles Becker, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.