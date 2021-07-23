Dr. Giles Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giles Becker, MD
Overview of Dr. Giles Becker, MD
Dr. Giles Becker, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cambridge School Of Clinical Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Dr. Becker works at
Dr. Becker's Office Locations
-
1
Banner - University Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute755 E McDowell Rd Fl 2, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-3250
-
2
North Hills Physician Offices265 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 694-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CopperPoint Mutual
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Becker?
Saw Dr Becker for an ulnar nerve entrapment and carpal tunnel. I am actually a surgeon myself, and had obvious concerns about surgery affecting my dexterity. Dr Becker was thorough and detailed with the options and went over everything I could expect of the surgery. Surgery was incredibly smooth. Very minimal pain and nothing Dr Becker had not prepared me to experience. Could not recommend him more highly. As a fellow surgeon, he sets the standard for excellent care.
About Dr. Giles Becker, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1932472826
Education & Certifications
- Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London|Christine M Kleinert Institute for Hand and Microsurgery|University Of Oxford
- THE UNIVERSITY OF NOTTINGHAM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Peterborough Hospitals, Uk
- University Of Cambridge School Of Clinical Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker works at
Dr. Becker has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.