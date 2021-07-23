Overview of Dr. Giles Becker, MD

Dr. Giles Becker, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cambridge School Of Clinical Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Becker works at Banner - University Medicine, Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.