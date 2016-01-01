Dr. Giliel Kryger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kryger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giliel Kryger, MD
Overview of Dr. Giliel Kryger, MD
Dr. Giliel Kryger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They completed their residency with Stanford University School of Medicine
Dr. Kryger works at
Dr. Kryger's Office Locations
Kryger Institute of Plastic Surgery947 E Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 360-4822Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Giliel Kryger, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Stanford Hospital|Stanford University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kryger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kryger accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kryger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kryger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kryger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kryger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kryger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.