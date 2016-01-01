Overview of Dr. Giliel Kryger, MD

Dr. Giliel Kryger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They completed their residency with Stanford University School of Medicine



Dr. Kryger works at Kryger Institute of Plastic Surgery in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.