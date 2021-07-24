Overview

Dr. Gillian Housman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY UNIVERSITY OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Housman works at Sunflower Medical Group in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Roeland Park, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.