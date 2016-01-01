See All Hospice Care And Palliative Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Gillian Love, MD

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gillian Love, MD

Dr. Gillian Love, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Love works at Jefferson Palliative Care Program in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Love's Office Locations

    Jefferson Palliative Care Program
    925 Chestnut St Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 955-1888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Gillian Love, MD

    • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
    • 7 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821451337
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
    • Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
