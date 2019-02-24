Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilmore Chung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gilmore Chung, MD
Dr. Gilmore Chung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Venice, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Chung works at
Dr. Chung's Office Locations
-
1
Venice Clinic604 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291 Directions (310) 392-8636
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Blue Shield of California
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I see that the same person left a negative review twice; then claimed the good reviews were “fake”. I can assure you they are not; as I am a real patient of his for many years and am writing this now. While Dr. Chung may not be specialized in all areas, he is excellent at what he does specialize in. I can honestly say he is the most caring doctor I have ever been treated by. He has made a huge difference in my health and subsequently my life. Not giving pain meds doesn’t mean he is not qualified
About Dr. Gilmore Chung, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1992027072
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
