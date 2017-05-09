Dr. Gilpatrick Schmidtke, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidtke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gilpatrick Schmidtke, DDS
Dr. Gilpatrick Schmidtke, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY.
Appleton Location2900 N Meade St, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 234-0792
Hortonville Location230 E Towne Dr, Hortonville, WI 54944 Directions (920) 234-0793
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Delta Dental
Havee known Dr. Schmidtke for over 15 years. I personally know him as an outstanding Orthodontist with very professional ethics. I highly recommend him and his staff.
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1831412956
- MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY
