Overview of Dr. Gimha Gunawardana, MD

Dr. Gimha Gunawardana, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Colombo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Gunawardana works at San Antonio Regional Hospital in Upland, CA with other offices in Pomona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.