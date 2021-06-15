See All General Surgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Gina Adrales, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Gina Adrales, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They completed their fellowship with U Ky

Dr. Adrales works at JOHNS HOPKINS MEDICINE in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Abdominoplasty and Acid Reflux Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 502-0932
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic Hernia, Congenital Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Gina Adrales, MD

    • General Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gina Adrales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adrales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adrales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adrales works at JOHNS HOPKINS MEDICINE in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Adrales’s profile.

    Dr. Adrales has seen patients for Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Abdominoplasty and Acid Reflux Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adrales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Adrales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adrales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adrales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adrales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.