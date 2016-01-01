Dr. Gina Badalato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badalato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Badalato, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gina Badalato, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY.
NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital5141 Broadway, New York, NY 10034 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- English
Dr. Badalato has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badalato accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badalato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badalato has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badalato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Badalato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badalato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badalato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badalato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.