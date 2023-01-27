See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Haverford, PA
Dr. Gina Benaquistadesipio, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
4.7 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Gina Benaquistadesipio, DO

Dr. Gina Benaquistadesipio, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Haverford, PA. 

Dr. Benaquistadesipio works at Body Brain and Spine, P.C. in Haverford, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Benaquistadesipio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Main Line Therapy Solutions
    600 Haverford Rd Ste G104, Haverford, PA 19041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 553-5303

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Torticollis
Back Pain
Autonomic Disorders

Torticollis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gina Benaquistadesipio, DO

    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1811150279
    Education & Certifications

    • Spinal Injury Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gina Benaquistadesipio, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benaquistadesipio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benaquistadesipio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benaquistadesipio works at Body Brain and Spine, P.C. in Haverford, PA. View the full address on Dr. Benaquistadesipio’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Benaquistadesipio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benaquistadesipio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benaquistadesipio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benaquistadesipio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

