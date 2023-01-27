Dr. Gina Benaquistadesipio, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benaquistadesipio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Benaquistadesipio, DO
Overview of Dr. Gina Benaquistadesipio, DO
Dr. Gina Benaquistadesipio, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Haverford, PA.
Dr. Benaquistadesipio's Office Locations
Main Line Therapy Solutions600 Haverford Rd Ste G104, Haverford, PA 19041 Directions (610) 553-5303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benaquistadesipio?
Dr. DeSipio is the most caring and talented doctor I know. When I had a bad concussion and all my doctors gave up on me, she got me back to myself. She not only worked on me with such care and concern but she also explained to me why she was doing what she was doing. She understands the body on so many levels and I learned so much about how my body functions and how best to support my body through my sessions with her. She is truly unique and I do not know what I would do without her.
About Dr. Gina Benaquistadesipio, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1811150279
Education & Certifications
- Spinal Injury Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benaquistadesipio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benaquistadesipio accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benaquistadesipio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Benaquistadesipio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benaquistadesipio.
