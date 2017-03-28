See All Pediatric Urologists in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Gina Cambareri, MD

Pediatric Urology
5.0 (1)
Overview of Dr. Gina Cambareri, MD

Dr. Gina Cambareri, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. 

Dr. Cambareri works at Garden State Pediatric Urology Morristown in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Newark, NJ, Whippany, NJ and Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Phimosis and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cambareri's Office Locations

    Garden State Urology
    101 Madison Ave Ste 305, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 828-4300
    Newark Bth Israel Children Peds
    201 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 926-7280
    Garden State Urology LLC
    16 Eden Ln, Whippany, NJ 07981 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 828-4300
    Monday
    1:00am - 4:30am
    Respiratory Center for Children
    11 Overlook Rd Ste 230, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 828-4300
    111 Madison Ave Fl 2, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 828-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Phimosis
Balanoposthitis
Circumcision
Phimosis
Balanoposthitis
Circumcision

Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urostomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Urostomy
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 28, 2017
    Dr. Cambareri one of the best doctor I ever seen. She always try to find best way to help patients . She care about her patients 24/7... She is coming to hospital, check her patients even sunday. As a family we feel lucky to have her my son pediatric urology doctor.
    Filiz in Little Ferry NJ — Mar 28, 2017
    About Dr. Gina Cambareri, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952562019
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Urology and Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cambareri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cambareri has seen patients for Phimosis and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cambareri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Cambareri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cambareri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cambareri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cambareri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

