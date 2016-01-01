Dr. Gina Caravaglia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caravaglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Caravaglia, DO
Overview of Dr. Gina Caravaglia, DO
Dr. Gina Caravaglia, DO is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Nuclear Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Caravaglia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Caravaglia's Office Locations
-
1
Ken. Merchant O.d.3334 E 32ND PL, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (336) 880-3193
- 2 1449 Freeway Dr Ste F, Reidsville, NC 27320 Directions (336) 280-0595
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caravaglia?
About Dr. Gina Caravaglia, DO
- Nuclear Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1538147459
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caravaglia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caravaglia accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caravaglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caravaglia works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Caravaglia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caravaglia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caravaglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caravaglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.