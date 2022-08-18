Dr. Gina Cottle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cottle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Cottle, MD
Overview of Dr. Gina Cottle, MD
Dr. Gina Cottle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Cottle's Office Locations
Lake Austin Eye3944 Ranch Road 620 S Ste 222 Bldg 8, Austin, TX 78738 Directions (512) 263-1113
Lake Austin Eye, Pllc11614 FM 2244 Rd Ste 110, Austin, TX 78738 Directions (512) 263-1113
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Solved my dry eye problem with treatment instead of long-term drugs/drops
About Dr. Gina Cottle, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Eye Consultants Atlanta/Piedmont Hospital
- Med College Va
- Pa St U
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Cottle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cottle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cottle has seen patients for Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cottle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cottle speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Cottle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cottle.
