Dr. Gina Cottle, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (33)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gina Cottle, MD

Dr. Gina Cottle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Cottle works at Lake Austin Eye in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cottle's Office Locations

  1
    Lake Austin Eye
    3944 Ranch Road 620 S Ste 222 Bldg 8, Austin, TX 78738 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 263-1113
  2
    Lake Austin Eye, Pllc
    11614 FM 2244 Rd Ste 110, Austin, TX 78738 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 263-1113

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keratitis
Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases
Keratitis
Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases
Drusen
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Cataract
Chalazion
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dry Eyes
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Tumor
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Chorioretinal Scars
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Erosion
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eye Cancer
Farsightedness
Keratoconus
LASIK
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Retina Diseases
Sjögren's Syndrome
Ulcer
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 18, 2022
    Solved my dry eye problem with treatment instead of long-term drugs/drops
    — Aug 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gina Cottle, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1407963432
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Eye Consultants Atlanta/Piedmont Hospital
    • Med College Va
    • Pa St U
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gina Cottle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cottle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cottle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cottle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cottle has seen patients for Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cottle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Cottle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cottle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cottle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cottle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

