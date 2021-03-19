Dr. Gina Dado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Dado, MD
Overview of Dr. Gina Dado, MD
Dr. Gina Dado, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They completed their fellowship with American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists
Dr. Dado works at
Dr. Dado's Office Locations
West Valley OBGYN315 E Elm St Ste 310, Caldwell, ID 83605 Directions (208) 448-7403MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr Gina Dado. She handled my medical issue with compassion and knowledge and worked together with me to create a plan of care. I felt comfortable and like she truly cared about me as a person.
About Dr. Gina Dado, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1730146648
Education & Certifications
- American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists
- Loyola Stritch School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dado accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.