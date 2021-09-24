Dr. Delgiudice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gina Delgiudice, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gina Delgiudice, MD
Dr. Gina Delgiudice, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Dr. Delgiudice's Office Locations
Thomas C Tsai MD PA123 Franklin Corner Rd Ste 106, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-2505
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, professional and caring doctor! Attentive and friendly staff.
About Dr. Gina Delgiudice, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1447292321
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hosp, Cornell Mc Hosp For Spl Surg
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
