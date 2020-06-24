Dr. Gina Dillig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dillig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Dillig, MD
Overview
Dr. Gina Dillig, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Forest, IL. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
The Skin Care Center900 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 222, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 234-6121
Skin Care Center2551 Compass Rd Ste 105, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 901-0252
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dillig is an excellent dermatologist. She performed three procedures on me within one year. I had growing yellow cysts on both eyes for over 5 years and was afraid of surgury. She made me feel very at ease and she is so fast and calm with her procedures, also professional and lastly, caring!
About Dr. Gina Dillig, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1114975158
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dillig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dillig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dillig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dillig works at
Dr. Dillig has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dillig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dillig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dillig.
