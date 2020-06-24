See All Dermatologists in Lake Forest, IL
Dr. Gina Dillig, MD

Dermatology
3.3 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Gina Dillig, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Forest, IL. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Dillig works at The Skin Care Center in Lake Forest, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Skin Care Center
    900 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 222, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 234-6121
  2. 2
    Skin Care Center
    2551 Compass Rd Ste 105, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 901-0252

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 24, 2020
    Dr. Dillig is an excellent dermatologist. She performed three procedures on me within one year. I had growing yellow cysts on both eyes for over 5 years and was afraid of surgury. She made me feel very at ease and she is so fast and calm with her procedures, also professional and lastly, caring!
    Maureen Aprim — Jun 24, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Gina Dillig, MD
    About Dr. Gina Dillig, MD

    • Dermatology
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gina Dillig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dillig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dillig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dillig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dillig has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dillig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dillig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dillig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dillig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dillig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.