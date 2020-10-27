Overview

Dr. Gina Fitzsimmons, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Fitzsimmons works at St. Luke's West Allentown Primary Care in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.