Dr. Gina Hartmeier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartmeier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Hartmeier, MD
Overview of Dr. Gina Hartmeier, MD
Dr. Gina Hartmeier, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Dr. Hartmeier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hartmeier's Office Locations
-
1
Piedmont Psychiatricassociatespa1590 Constitution Blvd Ste 1, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 329-6161
-
2
Tega Cay Psychiatric Associates135 E Main St Ste 211, Rock Hill, SC 29730 Directions (803) 329-9894
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hartmeier?
After going to two other psychiatrists we were very dismissive, Dr. Hartmeier actually takes the time to listen to her patients. This, obviously, is very important. Dr. H has done a good job of explaining my conditions and medications. I feel confident I found the right doc this time.
About Dr. Gina Hartmeier, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1669447678
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartmeier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartmeier accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartmeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartmeier works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartmeier. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartmeier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartmeier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartmeier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.