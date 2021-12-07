See All General Surgeons in Jackson, MS
Dr. Gina Heath, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Gina Heath, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Jackson, MS
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gina Heath, MD

Dr. Gina Heath, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital-Leake and Merit Health Central.

Dr. Heath works at Central Surgical Associates in Jackson, MS with other offices in Carthage, MS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Heath's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Surgical
    1190 N State St Ste 502, Jackson, MS 39202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 944-1781
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Carthage Satellite Clinic at Baptist Medical Center
    1100 HIGHWAY 16 E, Carthage, MS 39051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 944-1781
  3. 3
    Surgical Clinic Associates, PA
    501 Marshall St Ste 500, Jackson, MS 39202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 944-1781

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital-Leake
  • Merit Health Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallstones
Abdominoplasty
Ileus
Gallstones
Abdominoplasty
Ileus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Heath?

Dec 07, 2021
Dr. Heath is fantastic. She has performed several procedures on me. An amputation and two colon surgeries. I trust her completely. She is a kind, caring person and as good a surgeon as you’ll ever find.
— Dec 07, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Gina Heath, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gina Heath, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Heath to family and friends

Dr. Heath's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Heath

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gina Heath, MD.

About Dr. Gina Heath, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1154310571
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
Residency
Internship
  • Tex Tech U|Tex Tech University
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gina Heath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Heath has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Heath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Heath. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heath.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Gina Heath, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.