Overview of Dr. Gina Heath, MD

Dr. Gina Heath, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital-Leake and Merit Health Central.



Dr. Heath works at Central Surgical Associates in Jackson, MS with other offices in Carthage, MS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

