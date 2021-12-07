Dr. Gina Heath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Heath, MD
Overview of Dr. Gina Heath, MD
Dr. Gina Heath, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital-Leake and Merit Health Central.
Dr. Heath's Office Locations
Central Surgical1190 N State St Ste 502, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 944-1781Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carthage Satellite Clinic at Baptist Medical Center1100 HIGHWAY 16 E, Carthage, MS 39051 Directions (601) 944-1781
Surgical Clinic Associates, PA501 Marshall St Ste 500, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 944-1781
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital-Leake
- Merit Health Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heath?
Dr. Heath is fantastic. She has performed several procedures on me. An amputation and two colon surgeries. I trust her completely. She is a kind, caring person and as good a surgeon as you’ll ever find.
About Dr. Gina Heath, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1154310571
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Tex Tech U|Tex Tech University
- University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heath has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Heath. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heath.
