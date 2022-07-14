Dr. Gina Hibshman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hibshman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Hibshman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gina Hibshman, MD
Dr. Gina Hibshman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Hibshman works at
Dr. Hibshman's Office Locations
-
1
Capital Womens Care6355 Walker Ln Ste 508, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 971-7633
-
2
Capital Womens Care3554 Chain Bridge Rd Ste 302, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 273-6635
-
3
Herndon Office209 Elden St Ste 105, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (703) 435-2574
-
4
Capital Women's Care LLC101 W Broad St Ste 500, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (703) 971-8011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hibshman?
On time. Explains everything- patient
About Dr. Gina Hibshman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1629195516
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hibshman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hibshman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hibshman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hibshman works at
Dr. Hibshman has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hibshman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hibshman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hibshman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hibshman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hibshman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.