Overview of Dr. Gina Jetter, MD

Dr. Gina Jetter, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Jetter works at Northeast Texas Neurology in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.