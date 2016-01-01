Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gina Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Gina Kim, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Childrens Hospital Los Angeles4650 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (650) 497-8000Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gina Kim, MD
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1437444247
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.