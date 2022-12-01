Overview

Dr. Gina Kwak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Kwak works at Digestive Healthcare Associates in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.