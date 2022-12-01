Dr. Gina Kwak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Kwak, MD
Dr. Gina Kwak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Digestive Healthcare Associates310 E Shore Rd Ste 206, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 365-4949
- North Shore University Hospital
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Amazing doctor! Love her!! The best of the best on so many levels!
About Dr. Gina Kwak, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Kwak has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kwak speaks Spanish.
