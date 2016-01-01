Overview

Dr. Gina Lynch, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Lynch works at Lutheran Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.