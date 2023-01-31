Dr. Gina Massoglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massoglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Massoglia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gina Massoglia, MD
Dr. Gina Massoglia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Massoglia works at
Dr. Massoglia's Office Locations
-
1
Chesapeake Surgical Associates LLC2009 Tidewater Colony Dr Ste 2A, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 571-9499
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Massoglia?
Dr. Massoglia has an excellent bedside manner. Her patience answering all of my questions was impressive. Her staff was also highly responsive and helpful before and well after my procedure.
About Dr. Gina Massoglia, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1760470157
Education & Certifications
- University Of Md Med Sys
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massoglia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massoglia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massoglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massoglia works at
Dr. Massoglia has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massoglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Massoglia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massoglia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massoglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massoglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.