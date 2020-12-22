Overview of Dr. Gina Matacia, MD

Dr. Gina Matacia, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.



Dr. Matacia works at Tri Health Cancer Institute in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.