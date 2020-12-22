Dr. Gina Matacia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matacia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Matacia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gina Matacia, MD
Dr. Gina Matacia, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Matacia's Office Locations
Mercy Franciscan Home Health A5520 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 451-4033
Bethesda Center for Reproductive Health and Fertility10506 Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 853-1300
Good Samaritan Western Ridge6949 Good Samaritan Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 853-1300
Good Samaritan Outpatient Center7777 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 853-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Highland District Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Matacia was called into my husband’s ICU room and was able to assess and treat him when his Lymphoma returned. She was very compassionate and caring and she competently treated him. He is in full remission and we are very thankful for her and her staff.
About Dr. Gina Matacia, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1891906459
Dr. Matacia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matacia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matacia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matacia has seen patients for Anemia and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matacia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Matacia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matacia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matacia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matacia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.