Dr. Gina Mendoza, DPM
Overview of Dr. Gina Mendoza, DPM
Dr. Gina Mendoza, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science|Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.
Mendoza Podiatry
Dr. Mendoza's Office Locations
Mendoza Podiatry353 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 120B, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 703-2338
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This was one of the best offices I have ever been to. The staff were all super nice and helpful. Dr Mendoza has the best bed side manners and was very thorough and kind .
About Dr. Gina Mendoza, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1992805220
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science|Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Mendoza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendoza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mendoza Podiatry
Dr. Mendoza has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendoza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mendoza speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.