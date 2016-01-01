Overview

Dr. Gina Micchia, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wake Forest, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Micchia works at Novant Health Primary Care Partners - Ligon Mill in Wake Forest, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.