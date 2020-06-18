Dr. Gina Muscolino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muscolino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Muscolino, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gina Muscolino, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from University of Illinois and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.
Lakeview OB/GYN620 Medical Dr Ste 340, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (435) 264-5941MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I feel like she really listens to me and that she cares about me! I appreciate her as a doctor!
About Dr. Gina Muscolino, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1194825117
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital ? Celebration Health, The Center for Specialized Gynecology and Global Robotics Institute
- University of Illinois
- University of Illinois
