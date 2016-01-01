Dr. Gina Piazza, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piazza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Piazza, DO
Overview
Dr. Gina Piazza, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medical Services. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-4951
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gina Piazza, DO
- Emergency Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1790758621
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Medicine
