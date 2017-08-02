Dr. Gina Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Rogers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Eye Physicians and Surgeons of Chicago Sc331 W Surf St Ste 702, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 525-8700
Eye Physicians & Surgeons of Chicago4905 Old Orchard Ctr Ste 430, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 674-8400
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rogers is the most compassionate doctor I've ever visited. I've seen many different eye doctors regarding my ongoing problems with recurrent corneal erosions, and she was the only doctor who was able to help me. She always goes above and beyond to help me. She responds quickly when I have questions or emergencies, and she always makes sure to squeeze me in for appointments when I need to be seen urgently.
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers speaks Spanish.
