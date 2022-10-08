Overview of Dr. Gina Rooker, MD

Dr. Gina Rooker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Canonsburg, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Heritage Valley Beaver, Heritage Valley Kennedy and Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center.



Dr. Rooker works at Triangle Urological Group in Canonsburg, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Mc Kees Rocks, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.