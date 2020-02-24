Overview

Dr. Gina Rose, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Collegeville, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery and Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Rose works at Trappe Family Practice at Iron Bridge in Collegeville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.