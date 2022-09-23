Overview of Dr. Gina Rosenfeld, MD

Dr. Gina Rosenfeld, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Rosenfeld works at Children's Medical Group in San Marcos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.