Overview

Dr. Gina Sevigny, MD is a Dermatologist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED.



Dr. Sevigny works at Ormond Beach Dermatology And Aesthetics Center in Ormond Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.