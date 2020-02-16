See All Family Doctors in Folsom, CA
Dr. Gina Tobalina, MD

Family Medicine
3.9 (29)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gina Tobalina, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center.

Dr. Tobalina works at Gina Tobalina MD in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Hospital of Folsom
Locations

  1. 1
    Folsom Office
    1615 Creekside Dr Ste 101, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 817-4132
  2. 2
    Main Office
    2545 E Bidwell St Ste 110, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 817-4132

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marshall Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Diabetes Counseling
Osteopenia
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Diabetes Counseling

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Alameda Alliance
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • San Francisco Health Plan
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 16, 2020
    Dr. Tobalina has been my physician for many years for a difficult Thyroid issue. I am an older woman and very much appreciate the patience and care shown to me while I've been in her care. She listens, which is refreshing considering not all doctors do actually listen to us, and she is willing to look at all solutions, in and out of the box. I have seen other doctors but Dr. Tobalina is the first doctor I have trusted without reservation. And, she is the most responsive doctor I have ever had! As for the reviews about the office staff, yes, they do not always represent Dr. Tobalina as they should but I've noticed they are improving. I also appreciate the computer connection where one can message the doctor (she always responds) and view visit notes and health records. That service is so helpful. I'd also like to say that I have never been keep waiting for more than 10 minutes of my scheduled appointment. She values my time and the appointment time I made.
    — Feb 16, 2020
    About Dr. Gina Tobalina, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1376756833
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Methodist Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Wayne State Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gina Tobalina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tobalina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tobalina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tobalina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tobalina works at Gina Tobalina MD in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tobalina’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobalina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobalina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tobalina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tobalina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

