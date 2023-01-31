Dr. Vaccaro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gina Vaccaro, MD
Overview of Dr. Gina Vaccaro, MD
Dr. Gina Vaccaro, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vaccaro's Office Locations
- 1 3303 S Bond Ave Ste CH7M, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-6594
- 2 9135 SW Barnes Rd Ste 263, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 216-0860
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence Seaside Hospital
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaccaro?
Dr V cares well for her patients and makes visits and associated services from her team helpful and supportive.
About Dr. Gina Vaccaro, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1700960671
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaccaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaccaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaccaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaccaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaccaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaccaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.