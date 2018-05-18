Overview

Dr. Gina Vescovo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Vescovo works at Vasek Polak Childrens Clinic in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.