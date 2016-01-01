Dr. Gina Villani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Villani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gina Villani, MD
Dr. Gina Villani, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They completed their residency with Bellevue Hospital Center|North Shore University Hospital|Nyu Hospitals Center|University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
Dr. Villani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Villani's Office Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine56-45 Main Street, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Villani?
About Dr. Gina Villani, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1528147998
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center|North Shore University Hospital|Nyu Hospitals Center|University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villani works at
Dr. Villani speaks Spanish.
Dr. Villani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.