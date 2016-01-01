See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Covington, LA
Dr. Gina Wilson, MD

Breast Radiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gina Wilson, MD is a Breast Radiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Breast Radiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Wilson works at Regional Radiology in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Radiology
    1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 898-4505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Abdominal Mass Biopsy
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Abdominal Mass Biopsy
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Mass Biopsy Chevron Icon
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Arterial Duplex Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Biopsy of Affected Tissue Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Computed Tomography Angiography (CTA) Chevron Icon
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
CT-Guided Biopsy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Digital Mammography Chevron Icon
Extremity Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Mammography Services Chevron Icon
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Chevron Icon
Obstetric Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Breast Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Breast Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Abdominal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Abdominal Aortic Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Breast Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Pelvic Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Scrotum Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Transrectal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Transvaginal Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Gina Wilson, MD

    • Breast Radiology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215908496
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush Mc
    • Methodist Hospital Of Indiana
    • Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Diagnostic Radiology
