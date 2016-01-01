Dr. Gina Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Wilson, MD
Overview
Dr. Gina Wilson, MD is a Breast Radiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Breast Radiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Locations
Regional Radiology1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 898-4505
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gina Wilson, MD
- Breast Radiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush Mc
- Methodist Hospital Of Indiana
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Diagnostic Radiology
