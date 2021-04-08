Overview

Dr. Gina Zarella, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pembroke, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Brigham And Women's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Zarella works at Brigham Health Care Center in Pembroke, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.